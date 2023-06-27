PNGX welcomes Capital Market reforms

The Minister announced three significant reforms to grow the Papua New Guinean capital market and others to make the existing market more robust.

The new corporate debt market will promote the development and diversification of the market. It will allow eligible listed entities, large private companies and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to more easily raise debt capital from institutional investors.

The new debt market will provide competition to bank lending in this sector of the market. It will also provide opportunities for SOEs to raise funds domestically rather than sourcing funding overseas or from government.

Raising debt on the new PNGX debt market can also be a first step towards the subsequent raising of equity capital and listing by large private companies and SOEs.

“PNGX acknowledges the assistance of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the development of this market,” said chairman, David Lawrence.

“PNGX also is pleased to note Ministerial focus upon development of a listed market for Real Estate Investment Trusts. REITs have developed as a key sector in many markets globally.

“Listed REITs have the potential to unlock significant capital by providing liquidity to an illiquid asset class. They can also attract significant investment into the real estate development sector, which has an employment and economic activity multiplier effect throughout the economy.”

The Minister also announced that amendments to the exiting securities laws will be introduced to parliament in August 2023 compelling companies, which are listed abroad and doing business in Papua New Guinea to also list on PNG.

This has the potential to significantly grow the PNG capital market.

It will provide opportunities for investors to directly invest in those companies which have significant activities in the country and increase the level of local ownership.