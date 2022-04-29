PNGX Joins UN Stock Initiative

In making the announcement, PNGX said it has solidified its commitment to transparency and sustainability by becoming a partner exchange of the UN SSE initiative.

The newest partner joins a network of now 114 stock exchanges around the world that are committed to promoting sustainable development.

The SSE works with stock exchanges through technical assistance, consensus building and research to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to stimulate investment for a sustainable future.

Exchanges around the world partner with the SSE to work towards a common objective of fostering financial markets that support the growth of sustainable and responsible business practices.

“Partnering with the SSE initiative complements the goals PNGX is striving towards to help develop the Papua New Guinea capital markets and support the sustainability of the PNG economy,” said David Lawrence, PNGX chairman.

“The Exchange recognises the number of sustainability challenges that an emerging economy like Papua New Guinea face, which include access to capital for SMEs, corporate governance and transparency, climate change, gender equality and environmental sustainability.

“Addressing sustainability factors is of increasing importance to obtaining access to finance in today’s world and PNGX is committed to it.

“As part of a network of like-minded exchanges, PNGX can draw upon the resources of the SSE and its members and partners to develop locally relevant guidance and standards to support the development and sustainability of the local economy.

“While sustainability-based finance is not yet well developed in Papua New Guinea, joining SSE will have direct relevance by assisting PNGX to give companies the tools they will need to access future finance,” Lawrence said.

(File picture of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative)