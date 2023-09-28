PNGTPA under restructure

PNGTPA’s executive manager from the provincial coordination & product development division, Kennewton Kennedy, outlined this yesterday when speaking at the opening of the two-day Lae World Tourism Day Conference and Expo.

The event, which concludes today, was supported by PNGTPA in partnership with the Lae City Tourism Bureau.

Drawing attention to the theme ‘tourism and green investments’, Kennedy said once the restructuring is complete, PNGTPA will be given more room to explore more tourism product development opportunities and utilise more green and blue-inclined regimes.

“While these developments will, of course, be gradual, we intend to bring about industry-transforming developments for people, planet and prosperity,” said Kennedy.

PNGTPA aims to achieve through:

Helping to improve the tourism and hospitality skills of service providers through the provision of training and upskilling workshops;

Exploring old and new bio-friendly technologies like rainwater catchment, grey-water recycling, solar panel use and the use of composting toilets; and,

Supporting more small to medium tourism operators to bring their services up to industry standards and help them package their services and products for domestic and international consumption.

“There is indeed much to be done. But PNGTPA is determined to ensure PNG continues its upward climb in the eyes of the global community as a nation with a million different journeys and the destination for their next adventure.”