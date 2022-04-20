PNGTPA Staff Upskilled

This is part of PNGTPA’s vision to continue to develop its human resource as they are key assets in the organisation.

The lead tourism agency recently invested in one of the training programs facilitated by the Institute of Banking and Business Management (IBBM).

The first batch of PNGTPA staff attended the training on March 14th-18th while the second batch will conclude their training on Friday, March 25th.

“The aim of having our staff attend this course was purposely to upskill them with basic project management principles and techniques as they deal with many projects in their respective division,” said the authority.

“By gaining needed knowledge from this course, they will be enabled to effectively implement and carry out their divisional projects, especially the tourism development plan that was launched early last year.”