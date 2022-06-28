PNGTPA acknowledges Late Sir Peter

The Late Sir Peter was the owner of Melanesian Tourist Services.

PNGTPA said: “With the greatest respect, we acknowledge his outstanding services to the people of Madang Province and Papua New Guinea.

“He contributed immensely to the development of Tourism in Papua New Guinea and was always vocal about improving tourism within the economic sector in the country.

“He believed in Papua New Guineans and with his tourism business of accommodation, luxury cruise vessel, restaurants and conference facilities, he operated a business in a once known ‘Pearl of the Pacific’.

“His services extended to contribute to social and community initiatives throughout Madang and PNG with the Melanesian Foundation.

“His tourism and hospitality businesses were world-class and positioned PNG well over the decades by receiving international tourists and VIPs.

“We remember with pride his invaluable contributions to the tourism industry of Papua New Guinea.

“Rest in Eternal Peace, Sir Peter Barter.”