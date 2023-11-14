PNGNA prepares for savings and loans

They were among the 23 participating members including members of other Savings and Loans Societies who participated in the training that concluded on Wednesday 8th November.

Director of Institute of Directors Association Inc. Charlene Samuel who facilitated the training challenged board directors of savings and loans societies to be frugal in managing funds belonging to members of Savings and Loan Societies.

She said prudent management of members’ funds is critical in savings and loans.

The three-day training is part of the induction to appraise the union members to understand their roles as board members and duties and responsibilities in;

• Corporate governance, to gain new corporate skills to understand and interpret balance sheets

• Financial statements, statement of accounts, income statements and;

• Equity statements, cash flow, spreadsheets and others.

The training was organized and facilitated by the president of Institute of Directors Association (IDA), Charlene Samuel and Eric Samuel, retired ACCA accredited fellow organized this training on Corporate Governance.

Samuel added that Financial literacy is very important as it was identified and stressed by Bank of PNG that not too many directors have adequate financial literacy.

“Directors need to be aware of two important statutory duties under law: The duty not to trade insolvent and the duty concerning financial statement and reports.

The director’s declarations require directors to declare that financial statements and related notes comply with accounting standards and that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of their societies,” said Samuel.

PNGNA executives were led by president, Frederick Kebai, vice president, Esther Pisoro, interim manager of PNGNA savings and loans society, Justin Luna Pindipi, general secretary Mulina Kwalimu, admin and finance manager Roselyn Kamarepa and nine members of the PNGNA NEC from the four regions.

President Kebai, who spearheaded the training, summed up the training as very fruitful and empowering for his union members.

He said the training as invaluable to his new board members and executives and urged his team to condition their minds to think more as directors when dealing with members’ funds in their new savings and loans society.

Experienced hands on savings and loans society, Age Wari applauded the nurses for taking the initiative to join the savings and loan society movement, but challenged them to comply with stringent rules and regulations set by the regulator, Bank of PNG.

Julie Opu, general manager of Financial and Private Sector Savings and Loans society, Age Wari from the rebranded Mining Petroleum Savings and Loans society based in Tabubil and Nadia Taufa from PNG Ports Savings and Loans society also attended the training.