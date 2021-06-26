PNGEITI supports media report

Head of the PNGEITI National Secretariat, Lucas Alkan, made this statement in reference to an overseas report claiming two Australian mining giants have paid little or no corporate income tax in PNG despite huge profits.

The Guardian publication, dated Wednesday June 9th, said Newcrest and St Barbara are benefiting from PNG’s complex taxation system.

Alkan said the news publication corroborated the findings of the 2018 PNGEITI Report with other sources.

According to this report

St Barbara, operator of the Simberi Mine in New Ireland, paid no corporate income tax between 2012 and 2020

Newcrest, operator of the Lihir mine in New Ireland, paid nothing as well in corporate income tax during the 2017/2016 financial years.

“PNGEITI, through the reporting process, sheds light on revenue leakages, policy and legislative inefficiencies and ineffectiveness with the aim of influencing policy thinking to help shape a robust governance system in the mining and petroleum sector,” Alkan stated.

He explained that PNGEITI detects the anomalies and defects in the system and “it is the onus of stakeholders in the industry to take the relevant decision to make things work better for the industry”.

“PNGEITI’s core mandate is to promote revenue transparency in the mining and value chain through the publication of the EITI reports, which is a culmination of efforts of a Multi-Stakeholders Group comprising industry companies, relevant Government agencies and civil society organisations.

“EITI work in PNG and other EITI member countries is limited to reporting and working on ways to improve successive reports. Report recommendations and findings are left open to the public with the hope that those findings and recommendations may receive the attention that they deserve and acted upon.

“When the EITI reports are published, EITI becomes the backend with the discretion now with parties concerned to act upon.

“The EITI reporting process in PNG continues to facilitate critical policy and legislative reforms and improvement in current institutional capacities and business practices on key Government department and agencies for improved governance of the extractive sector.

“One example is the Department of Petroleum & Energy. It has benefited from a JICA and PNGEITI technical cooperation with the installation of electronic licence registry as a result of earlier EITI reports decrying its paper ledger licence registry which was prone to fire hazards,” he added.

Alkan urged members of the public to make productive use of the PNGEITI reports and to come up with constructive and sensible debates on matters affecting the industry.

Meantime, this newsroom is yet to get a response from both companies.

(The Newcrest mine at Lihir, New Ireland Province - Picture: Newcrest)