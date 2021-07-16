PNG Prepares For Dubai World Expo

“Successful businesses are operating in our nation by the fact that they are able to return a healthy return on investment to their shareholders,” said Prime Minister James Marape in his address to the private sector in a high-energy breakfast meeting, as Papua New Guinea kick-starts its participation in one of the most anticipated events, the Dubai World Expo, rescheduled for October 2021.

The Prime Minister added that his government would do what is required to ensure that the environment in the country is conducive for business.

He also stated that Governor Parkop has positioned Port Moresby as the gateway to Papua New Guinea and stressed on the opportunity to promote the city, encouraging the government and private sector to actively and collaboratively participate in the expo, starting now.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop also spoke at the meeting and echoed the Prime Minister’s comments.

“It is important that the Chamber of Commerce finds ways to participate and make an impact at the Dubai Expo which is great for business, our country and our government,” said Governor Parkop.

PNG joins 192 countries that are confirmed to attend the showpiece event themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

As the world reels under the after-shocks of a pandemic, the Dubai World Expo is meant to be a platform for economic recovery by connecting businesses, investors, and innovators.