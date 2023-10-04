PNG Ports multi-million kina redevelopment drive

The Daru Port in Western Province which will be redeveloped into a ‘Green Port’ will pilot this concept, says Officer In Charge of PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-Smart.

While speaking during the 2023 Developing Sustainable Resilient Infrastructure in the Blue Pacific Conference in Brisbane, last week, Hayden-Smart said this redevelopment would cost about K52 million (USD15mil).

Funding for this will come from the grant component of the blended financial package of K1.5bil given by the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) as part of a bi-lateral sovereign loan between the Australian and PNG Government’s, and PNG Ports.

Hayden-Smart said the ‘Green Port’ concept was not new to the global port industry. However, it would be introduced to PNG as PNG Port factors climate change and disaster resilience into its port designs under its recently launched 30-Year Port Infrastructure Master Plan.

“The Daru ‘Green Port’ initiative has progressed with the design completed and ready to be put out for tender. We hope to get this project off the ground next year.”

“The Daru Port was selected because of its strategic location and shared international borders with neighbouring countries.”

Hayden-Smart was appreciative of the Australian Government and its funding assistance towards the port upgrades, including recently completed projects such as the purchase of seven pilot boats under a re-fleet program, palisade fencing across all ports, and the installation of solar lights, CCTV cameras and long-range vessel tracking cameras.

He added that PNG Ports would continue investing in resilient fit-for-purpose port facilities with assistance from the AIFFP, Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).