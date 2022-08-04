PNG Pharmaceutical Society Appoints Patron

From a humble beginning at Garden City in Port Moresby, Sir Mahesh has been serving PNG since 1987 and built a well-known business to what it is today, with more than 70 stores nationwide, building retail brands within the CPL Group like Stop & Shop, City Pharmacy and Hardware Haus.

Sir Mahesh is the founder of PNG’s largest retailer, CPL Group and in recognition for his contribution to commerce and communities he was, recently, knighted the Knight Bachelor award by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, through the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“We are looking forward to his leadership and foresight as the newly appointed patron. He has almost 40 years of experience in developing the industry and contributing to communities and families in PNG and we are pleased to make this announcement,” said the Society.

The professional society provides a platform to bring together pharmacists, hospitals and clinics, business houses and also other health sector professionals and NGOs to share in advancements in the therapy, treatment and science of medicines.

“I accept this appointment with great humility and respect for our professionals who are on the frontline of this industry, pushing for better quality of medicines and care for our people. We have a strong team that leads the Society, and I am here to provide and assist with strategic direction”

He has since resigned from his post as Managing Director of the Group and continues his passion as Chairman for the CPL Foundation championing causes close to CPL Group’s ethos.

The Society is slated to host its 7th national Biennial Science Conference from 5th-7th October, 2022.