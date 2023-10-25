PNG invited for World Economic Forum

Prime Minister James Marape underscored the significance of this invitation from WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab.

He said notably, this stands as a testament to PNG’s increasing prominence on the global stage.

The WEF Annual Meeting serves as a global assembly of leaders from government, business, and civil society, fostering discussions on the current state of the world and setting priorities for the year ahead.

This year's event assumes heightened significance as it unfolds amidst a "polycrisis," denoting the convergence of multiple critical issues, including climate and biodiversity crises, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and concerns surrounding the cost of living.

The 2024 Annual Meeting offers an invaluable platform for constructive dialogues and the collaborative pursuit of solutions through public-private cooperation.

“The invitation from the World Economic Forum serves as a clear indicator that Papua New Guinea is gaining significant recognition on the global stage.

“Our outreach to numerous world leaders since my assumption of office in May 2019 has been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” Marape said.

“Papua New Guinea occupies a pivotal role on both regional and global fronts, blessed with vast rainforest biodiversity and serving as a vital energy supplier to Asia and Japan.

“Our strategic location bridging the East and the West adds to our significance.

The Prime Minister said the present leadership of PNG is resolute in maintaining this policy discourse, demonstrated by our engagements with numerous world leaders since 2019, culminating in this prestigious invitation to the 2024 World Economic Forum.

“The world is integrated in commerce, trade and financing. Our global reach must be uplifted for our products to be marketed, for promotion of investments and capital raising etc.

“The world is tightly woven together through trade, commerce, and finance. We are committed to expanding our global reach, enabling the marketing of our products, promoting investments, and raising capital.”