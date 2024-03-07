PNG Fiscal Reform Reviewed

Addressing the current fragmented Intergovernmental Financing System, NEFC Chairman Patrick Kennedy Painap emphasized the need for a cohesive approach to resource allocation between the National Government and subnational governments.

Painap highlighted the challenges stemming from overlapping functions and responsibilities, leading to confusion and inefficiencies. NEFC in collaboration with 13 key line agencies under the Provincial and Local Level Services Monitoring Authority (PLLSMA), is leading the review.

The focus areas encompass fiscal decentralization, integrated planning, public finance management, policy frameworks, and monitoring and evaluation.

Painap underscored the importance of integrating systems to ensure effective service delivery from the national to the sub-national levels.

The review aims to streamline the fragmented system and establish an integrated fiscal transfer mechanism aligned with legislative provisions.

The roadmap for IGFAR, initiated in 2020, entered the consultation phase in 2023 for sub-national levels and continues in 2024 for national agencies. Implementation is anticipated in 2025, with monitoring slated for 2026 onwards.

NEFC anticipates interim changes and reforms to the current intergovernmental financing arrangements post-2026, aiming for a seamless transition towards a more effective fiscal transfer system.