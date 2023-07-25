PNG fashion empowered through collaboration

This partnership is set to significantly propel the Papua New Guinean fashion community forward, as Kenny PNG Ltd's generous donation of K20,000 will fuel Kreativ Haus's initiatives in nurturing and empowering local designers and artisans.

Kenny Ng, the owner of Kenny PNG Ltd, expressed his belief in the power of businesses to positively impact society.

He stated, "It is both an honour and a responsibility for us to support initiatives that make a positive impact on the community. We firmly believe that collaboration between businesses and organizations is essential for creating a better future."

The contribution from the Kenny Foundation will allow Kreativ Haus to expand its mission of providing training workshops, business courses, and fashion and design programs.

These initiatives will strengthen the skill sets and entrepreneurial acumen of talented individuals within the fashion and design community in Papua New Guinea.

By investing in education, Kreativ Haus aims to foster innovation, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development within the fashion industry.

In addition to their ongoing work, the partnership between Kreativ Haus and Kenny PNG Ltd will culminate in an exciting event: the Kreativ Haus Runway fashion show in October 2023, with a Pre-Show exhibition on September 9th.

This much-anticipated event will showcase the incredible talents and creativity of Indigenous Papua New Guinean designers, celebrating their unique contributions to the fashion landscape.

The Runway Show promises to be an immersive experience, where culture, artistry, and contemporary fashion converge in a vibrant display of Papua New Guinean heritage.

Yaku Ninich, the owner of Kreativ Haus's parent company, PNG Fashion International, expressed her gratitude for the donation, stating that it is a testament to the belief in the vision and potential of PNG's talented designers and artisans.

"We understand the value of nurturing and empowering our indigenous talent, and we have carefully outlined a plan for the allocation of these funds that aligns with our organization's core mission," she stated.

Together, Kreativ Haus and Kenny PNG Ltd envision a future where Papua New Guinean fashion and design thrives, cultural traditions are celebrated, and talented individuals are provided with the opportunities they deserve.

This partnership represents a commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and sustainable growth within the fashion community.