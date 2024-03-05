PNG exports quality taro to overseas markets

Minister for Agriculture John Boito made this announcement during an event at the National Agriculture Research Institute (NARI) in Lae recently, marking the official send-off of the inaugural shipment of 13 tonnes of premium Morobe taro.

This first batch is destined for New Zealand, symbolizing the potential of PNG's agricultural products on the global stage.

Minister Boito, in his first official role as Agriculture Minister, also unveiled the NARI Taro (NT) planting materials intended for commercial-scale production.

The introduction of seven new taro cultivars - NT1 through NT7 - is expected to revolutionize the taro farming industry in PNG, offering the promise of increased yields and sustainability.

“I am pleased to announce that through the concerted efforts of NARI and its partners, Papua New Guinea is now capable of exporting high-quality taro to international markets, thereby boosting our economy and creating invaluable opportunities for our local farmers,” he said.

Boito also emphasized the significance of this achievement and the importance of continued collaboration toward the growth and development of the agriculture sector for the nation’s betterment.

He further highlighted that these initiatives align with the Marape-Rosso Government’s policy objectives as outlined in the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) IV 2023-2027.

The plan's goals include doubling revenue, creating one million jobs, and expanding the economy to K200 billion by 2030, propelling PNG towards becoming a middle-income country.

The focus on agriculture, including taro and other local crops, is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.