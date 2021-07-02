PNG Air updates travel protocol

The airline released an updated statement following the controller’s revised protocols for domestic travel.

In accordance with Domestic Travel Measure 3, Schedule 1 - all intending travelers must comply with 1 of the 5 approved reasons to travel:

Students returning to their place of residence or educational institutions; Persons returning to their usual residence; Essential business travel; Seeking medical assistance and medivac; and Emergency transport, including but not limited to repatriation of deceased persons.

Fully vaccinated persons are exempt from the five reasons to travel.

They are free to travel as and when they wish to.