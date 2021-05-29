PNG Air CEO resigns

His resignation was effective immediately from 27th of May.

“The reasons for resignation was due to family issues,” said the board.

“The Board expresses their sincere thanks to Mr. Pereira for his contribution towards the company for the last eighteen months.”

The board of directors have met and appointed Stanley Stevens as the acting chief executive officer until further announcement is made.

Stevens has been the longest serving member of the PNG Air management team and has been with the company for over 28 years in different management roles.

Prior to this appointment, he was the general manager for facilities and ground services and has a wealth of knowledge in the aviation fuel management and airline ground operations.

Nisaal Jai has been appointed as acting chief financial officer until further announcements are made.

Jai, who joined the company in June 2016, is currently employed as deputy CFO and company secretary. He will continue to perform his duties as company secretary.

Jai has over fifteen years of aviation experience and prior to joining PNG Air, has worked for Fiji Airways. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Economic from University of South Pacific.