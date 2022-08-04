PNG Air And Nasfund Renew Partnership

Through the Fund’s Membership Discount Program (MDP), Nasfund members can now benefit from a K50 discount on one-way airfares.

PNG Air Chief Commercial Officer Simon C. Pitt said, “Since the easing of restrictions, we have noted an increase in the demand for travel within Papua New Guinea. As a nationally owned airline, it is in our best interest to make air travel more affordable and accessible.

“Given the current economic situation, we are pleased to renew our partnership with Nasfund to provide this discount to the Fund’s active contributors. To take advantage of these discounts, Nasfund members will have to show their Nasfund membership ID card, when purchasing their tickets at our sales offices.”

Members can also redeem this offer on the PNG Air website using the promo code ‘NASFUND22’ when booking until November 30th 2022. ‘NASFUND23’ can be used when booking from February 1st 2023 onwards and members can travel at any time, except within the aforementioned dates.

The discount is now available for members and their beneficiaries, and subject to terms and conditions and this offer to Nasfund members will be in place for the next 12 months.

Nasfund Team Leader Client Relations, Raela Wari encouraged Nasfund members to take advantage of this offer.

“We thank PNG Air for renewing their partnership through the Fund’s Membership Discount Program. This offer certainly provides more value for our members, especially during these challenging times.

“We encourage our members to take advantage of this partnership, to save more while you work today. We are committed to work together to provide value for our members while they work, so that they are ready for tomorrow,” said Ms Wari.