PNG Air’s first commercial flight to Tari

Upon arrival, the PNG Air flight CG8582 was welcomed by a Tari singsing group.

PNG Air Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Nancy Nakikus, said: “PNG Air is happy to reconnect a needed service to our Tari-Pori, Hela family. Since the closure of the Tari Airport, the people of Tari have had to drive long distances to the Mt Hagen and Komo airports to catch a flight.

“Now with our flights operating three times a week, the people of Tari can now travel anywhere within PNG on PNG Air with unlimited connections. There is great potential for the people of Hela from an agricultural and tourism perspective which PNG Air can support through our flights.”

PNG Air will continue to operate services on a weekly basis from Port Moresby to Tari every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

In the upcoming months, PNG Air plans to extend operations to other destinations.

For more information, call their toll free number 16 111 or visit your nearest PNG Air sales office or POST PNG outlet.