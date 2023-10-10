PNG advances Labor Mobility goals

The event brought together key dignitaries, government officials, and employers, marking a crucial milestone in PNG's efforts to create overseas work opportunities for its citizens.

PNG's National Executive Council established the PNG Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) within the Treasury in 2019, with the goal of providing overseas work opportunities for 8,000 citizens annually by 2025. The recently drafted National Labour Mobility Policy 2021 emphasizes economic growth through remittances and skills transfer.

Engaging in three primary labor mobility schemes with Australia and New Zealand, PNG focuses on Australia's Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme, along with New Zealand's Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme.

To realize these objectives, PNG sought World Bank financing for the Enhancing Labour Mobility Project. The project aims to strengthen government systems supporting workers, particularly women and disadvantaged groups, to benefit from international employment opportunities. While not directly involved in worker placement overseas, the project plays a crucial role in designing and operating PNG's labor mobility initiatives.

At the exposition, notable figures in attendance included Minister for Treasury Ian Ling-Stuckey, Head of Mission to PNG Peter Zwart, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, and other key officials. Additionally, various employers participated, such as Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Baygold, FOCUS Labour Solutions Ltd, Kiwi Crunch, Seeka, Thornhill, T&G DMS Progrowers Ltd, and Birdhurst Orchards.

Speaking at the event, Relationship Manager Lafaele Lupo from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment emphasized the importance of collaboration to increase the number of PNG nationals participating in New Zealand's Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme. Lupo highlighted the evolution of the program and the challenges it faces, including the recruitment of female workers, which currently constitutes 15 to 20 percent of the RSE Scheme.

As part of the exposition, Karen Start, RSE and Communications Manager for Thornhill Labour Specialists, shared insights into the organization's work.

Thornhill, an award-winning labor supplier in the viticulture and horticulture sector, has been part of the RSE scheme since 2007. Start expressed interest in the new government initiatives, particularly the labor sending unit, and emphasized the need for government assistance in reducing the financial burden on workers traveling to Port Moresby.

Thornhill, which employs workers from eight different countries: Thailand, Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, including PNG since 2013, looks forward to growing its numbers from the island nation. Start also acknowledged the challenges in accommodating female workers but expressed a commitment to exploring opportunities for female participation in the future.

The exposition serves as a pivotal moment for PNG's labor mobility journey, with discussions centered on collaboration, challenges, and strategies for the future.

As PNG continues to work towards its 2025 targets, the engagement with key stakeholders and international partners remains critical for the success of its labor mobility initiatives.