PNG’s first export of aged care workers

He said nine workers from across PNG were selected to participate under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme on a four-year contract in Queensland, Australia. They all are placed in three different work sites.

“All workers except for one, departed PNG on Monday 12th June 2023.A remaining worker will travel on a later date,” said the Treasurer.

“The practice of looking after and caring for the young and elderly is imbedded into the culture and way of life in PNG.

“This opportunity will enhance workers to upskill themselves by gaining experience in the aged care industry, whilst supporting Australia is filling accute labour gaps.

“It also contributes to the Marape-Rosso Government’s policy target of exporting 8,000 workers by 2025.

“2,097 visas have been granted for both the Australian PALM Scheme and New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

“The Marape government warmly welcomes the participation of our first aged care workers to Australia and wish them every success as ambassadors for PNG.