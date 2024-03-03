PMIZ Project Set To Go

NFA managing director Justin Ilakini presented a cheque of K1 million to the Governor of Madang, Ramsey Pariwa on Friday 1st of March, 2024 to signify the start of this project. He said this was a milestone in the history of the PMIZ project and said this year will be the year of implementation.

Mr Ilakini added that the government has identified key stakeholders and partners who will partner with NFA to implement this project.

The Madang Provincial Government will now have a voice and be visible during discussions at the national level by having a representative in the Project Steering Committee, comprising all relevant national entities.

“Everything to do with the impact community will be now the responsibility of the provincial government, and we will be fully funding that component. This evening is the start of that funding arrangement. We at the national level will make sure that our developing partner (MPG) is fully resourced,” stated Mr. Ilakini.

Funding will be delivered through the Public Investment Program (PIP) and delegation of duties in terms of the landowner ILG creations, restructuring and management of the groundwork will now be the provincial government’s area of concern. This is to ensure that people on the ground are fine-tuned and are kept informed of the progress and commercializing of the PMIZ when it kicks off.

The next couple of months will be the start of construction activities at the PMIZ site, including the construction of offices. The provincial NFA office will be relocated to this site.

Governor Pariwa welcomed the news and thanked NFA for the recognition given to the people of Madang. This not only gives confidence to the provincial government and the people of Madang but also brings their dreams to reality.

He urged the landowners within the project-impacted areas to work with him in getting this project off the ground by ticking the boxes that were assigned to them.

Meantime, Minister for Labour and Employment and Member for Rai Coast, Kessy Sawang who was present to witness the event welcomed this news and shared how this project will create employment for many youths in the province.

She said the project will also help the government's target of creating one million jobs in the country.