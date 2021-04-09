PMAWU welcomes mine reopening

This follows the announcement by the PNG Government that a new agreement for the re-openning of the Porgera Gold Mine is set to be signed with Barrick Niugini Limited.

In a statement, the PMAWU Executives said since the closure of the mine those directly impacted have struggled.

“The mine workers, who have been directly impacted since last April, have been struggling to make ends meet. Those who were not able to secure an alternative job have been depleting their superannuation savings. They have the necessary skills and experiences to operate the mine when it resumes. Any news to reopen the mine, at the earliest is a welcome news for the Union and its impacted employees.”

They said news that the State is ready to sign a Porgera Mine Reopening Framework Agreement with Barrick was welcomed.

The PMAWU Executives said several commitments were made to them by the Prime Minister following the closure of the Mine.

These include a monetary relief for impacted employees.

“The PMJM has made several commitments, on media and also during our meeting with him on the 25th July 2020 at the Airways Hotel, that his government will consider a monetary solace for those impacted employees, as such the union, with the help of our mother body being PNGTUC, have been following up with PM & NEC Department by way of a NEC Submission but to this date our welfares have not been looked into yet. The trucking contractors were fairly compensated for their losses but not us.”

Another assurance was to ensure a clause is incorporated into the framework agreement to ensure all affected employees are automatically restored to their roles before the redundancies.

The PMAWU Executives have also submitted a position paper on better terms and conditions and expect that their concerns will be fairly considered and adequately factored into the new Framework Agreement.

“The union also submitted a Position Paper concerning same to all relevant stakeholders in the negotiation tables. If the country is heading for better deals for its citizens, than the workers who will spin the wheels to run the production must be fairly remunerated as well.”

“The Union has an option to refuse to resume operations if the above considerations are not met in the final Framework Agreement once settled. Consideration of this option may or may not happen subject to sighting of the final Framework Agreement.”

Prime Minister Marape in his announcement on 5th April said following a breakthrough in negotiations between the State and Barrick, PNG would receive a “far superior deal” than previous arrangement from 1989 to 2021.

“I can assure our country that this is a far-superior and better deal, meaning our landowners and Enga Provincial Government will get more, and the balance of equity through Kumul Minerals will mean we hold majority in equity.

“Other benefits includes securing an increased and upfront tax with no concession as is the case with other resource projects, an increase in royalties as well as a better handle on environment and resettlement issues at Porgera and a Barrick exit option.

Prime Minister Marape added that “If the last round of negotiation is good, then I intend to meet Enga Provincial Government and all SML and LMP plus impact area landowners at the earliest to discuss on the benefit sharing.”

Marape also announced that Barrick has agreed with us on an exit option in the new Porgera agreement 10 years from now.

The announcement by the Prime Minister did not mention impacted mine workers.