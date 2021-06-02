PM To Present Framework Agreement to Porgera LOs

He announced this following a report that the affected landowners in the province have protested against the planned visit this week to be cancelled.

“Since taking Office on May 30th, 2019, I have advocated for greater share of the benefits from our resources to landowners and affected landowners and that stands.

“That is why we have amended existing resource laws including the Mining Act 2020 and the Oil and Gas Act 2020 to ensure landowners get a fair share under our ‘Take Back PNG’ slogan,” PM Marape said.

The PM’s visit to the Porgera Mine in the Lagaip-Porgera District is to talk to the affected landowners, the mine management and other mine affected communities as the first step in the process to reopen the Porgera Mine.

“One of the main reasons why I wanted to travel to Porgera was to formally hand over the Framework Agreement. The State is currently seeking Barracks concurrence to release the Framework Agreement,” he said.

PM Marape said the National Government has no intention of leaving the landowners out as they will be included in every step of the way towards the mine reopening.

“The landowners will be made known and will have a copy of the Framework Agreement before any awareness is carried out, which will also include the Enga Provincial Government and their community leaders.

PM Marape said the landowners and affected communities in Porgera are well versed with the impacts of the mine and the benefits they got as a province.

“We will give them a copy and spell out what is in it for them at our appropriate forums and meetings. That was the essence of my planned visit to Porgera and I know my good people of Porgera understand the Government’s position and allow the lawful processes to take its course with their share of benefits intact,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the landowners will not be left behind in pursuit for the extraction and development of resources including Porgera, which the Government is supportive of and that the people get the value for their resources.

“I look forward to meeting the good people of Porgera and speaking to the affected landowner communities and the Enga Provincial Government with the developer Barrick soon.”

Further, the Prime Minister said after this visit, his Government will set a date for a proper development forum where all benefits will be heard and consulted for benefit split.