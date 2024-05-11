PLWDs certified in financial literacy

The group received their Financial Literacy Training (FLT) certificates at the Malaguna Technical Secondary School hall on Friday, April 26, from Kada Poroman Microfinance Ltd (KPML), a locally owned and operated banking firm in East New Britain.

Local authorities say this is the first ever financial literacy training conducted for PLWDs in the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, KPML marketing officer and lead facilitator, Joe Totabu, said PLWDs have equal rights as normal people.

“This is the first for the company to train people living with disabilities in the province,” he said.

Totabu said the training will aid participants to have a savings and budgeting culture that will enable them to operate their small business setups.

The 57 PWLDs are from the three districts of Rabaul, Kokopo and Gazelle. Totabu outlined that there were two batches; one for Kokopo and the second batch were trained in Rabaul.

Meanwhile, Acting Advisor for the Community Development division, Peter Tutai told the participants to make use of the training that they had acquired.

“Don’t let your disability restrict you from advancing in life. You have equal rights as any other able person,” he said.

Tutai also called on the general public to respect PLWDs and assist them whenever they can.