Plantation to boost local economy

This was announced recently by Member for Bogia Robert Naguri when delivery trucks and machinery to help with the start of operations.

According to Neguri, funding of K1m is being allocated to start the nursery of cocoa and coconut and pay for fuel for the machinery and hire of labour. The next K1m is set aside for operational expenses that will be released in February.

A final K2m payment will be released by the Government after the full acquittal of the first K3m is provided with the report on the plantation’s resumption.

Naguri said this money will be used to continue the operation of the plantation and monitor its performance and generation of revenue.

The MP said the district anticipates the Awar plantation to harvest the first cocoa wet beans in 2027.

He said Bogia District has the potential to generate such revenue through agriculture, tourism, fisheries and other economic activities and contribute to the national purse.

Naguri said he aims to ensure Bogia District is a notable contributor to the national economic purse and not just a recipient.

He said what he and those behind him in the district are pushing is for economic independence, and that all Bogia people must be able to sustain themselves and not wait for handouts from Waigani or donors.

“When Awar and other plantations are operational it would be good for the district that it can have its own revenue base carry on some of its programs when Waigani is unable to provide sometimes,” said Naguri.

He reminisced that in the formative years of PNG when “agriculture was king of the national economy”, Bogia District was a notable contributor through copra and cocoa production from its 10 plantations.

Naguri appealed to his people to cooperate with the administration to progress for economic empowerment of the people.