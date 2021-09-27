Plans To Expand Fitness Centre

Both met at the gym and having shown interest in health and fitness, decided to run a small fitness business in 2017. Four years on the two own the East Street Fitness Centre at Sky View.

For the last five years, many customers have come through no matter the size, but gfor one reason to keep fit and healthy.

“We wanted to create a space for people where they can come in and be them. We want them to feel comfortable in their own personal space and exercise,” said Florence.

“To us, running a fitness club is not just seeing it as a business, but what we want to do is promoting fitness and living a heathy lifestyle,” added Darius.

According the Moaina’s this is their first business startup together and they have learnt some sales and marketing strategies to attract customers. Both have come up with various programs and products to attract customers.

For now, with the Global pandemic, there is a shortage of gym goers, but the business has seen an increase with its one-on-one training at home with customers.

“We are doing home visits, because a lot of our customer now prefer home training and we provide a routine exercise that they are scheduled to work on,” said Florence.

As they first fitness business, the pair are planning to expand to other parts of the country.

“We hope to expand more fitness centers within Port Moresby first and give options to our clients and later expand to other centres.”

Those to looking to bulk up, lose weight or want to stay fit and healthy can check out East Street 24 Hour Fitness on Facebook or visit the gym at Sky View.