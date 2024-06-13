Pinu coconut nursery commissioned

Held at Pinu Primary School on Wednesday morning, the commissioning ceremony was attended by key stakeholders including representatives from ITC, SPC, and KIK, as well as coconut farmers from surrounding areas.

This initiative is part of the European-Union funded Business-Friendly Programme, jointly implemented by the trio to support the coconut industry in PNG by providing farmers with vital access to healthy, high-yield planting materials.

The new coconut nursery is designed to produce 5,000 coconut seedlings every three months, ensuring a continuous supply of high-quality seedlings to local farmers.

With the capacity to supply high quality coconut planting material for up to 200 hectares per year, this nursery is crucial for enhancing the productivity and sustainability of the coconut value chain in Papua New Guinea.

In his address, KIK Managing Director, Alan Aku emphasized the importance of the nursery in supporting the local coconut industry and enhancing livelihoods of farmers.

“The establishment of this nursery is a significant step towards achieving our goal of a sustainable and prosperous coconut industry in Papua New Guinea. By providing farmers with access to high-quality planting materials, we are empowering them to improve their productivity and income," said Aku.

The purpose of using the school to establish the nursery is to have the students to learn agriculture skills in establishing and maintaining a nursery. Once the seedlings are ready for planting the students will be given the opportunity to take the seedlings and plant them in their family land. This is an initiative to build the next generation of farmers.

"This nursery is the first of four that will be supported by the ACP-Business-Friendly Programme by the end of 2024. These nurseries will collectively play a vital role in strengthening the coconut value chain in Papua New Guinea through innovative projects and collaborations,” added Aku.

The Kokonas Indastri Koporesen (KIK) has been implementing coconut replanting programs in Papua New Guinea (PNG) since 2016 to address the issue of aging and senile coconut palms.

KIK also established community-managed coconut nurseries to supply quality coconut planting material to farmers, supported by technical guidance from its officers.

Additionally, KIK has introduced Coconut Downstream Processing to produce high value coconut products like Virgin Coconut Oil, soap, cosmetic products, charcoal, and desiccated coconut. This initiative aims to add value to the economic potential of coconuts.