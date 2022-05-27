PILAG Graduates SME Course Participants

The training program is targeted at aspiring SME entrepreneurs who want to build their understanding of starting SME and Managing SME Businesses.

The program was held at the Pacific Institute of Leadership Governance’s (PILAG) main campus in Waigani

Provincial Administrator for Central Province, Francis Koaba spoke about the Central Provincial Government’s Five-Year development plans and stated that Agriculture is the Main Pillar.

He said the Provincial Government is stepping forward in assisting its people with funding support for the training and was consistent with its development plans in empowering the local people with the skills, knowledge and ability to contribute to the economic development in the province.

PILAG Chief Executive Officer, Michael Barobe, commended the Central Provincial Government for recognizing PILAG as the government-sanctioned training provider.

He said the institute is now in the process of partnering with the relevant government authorities like National Development Bank (NDB), Investment Promotion Authority and Internal Revenue Commission, to make this training a ‘’ONE-STOP-SHOP” SME training model.

He said the 30 course participants from the province formed the third cohort of the program.

PILAG encourages other Provincial Administrations and District Development Authorities to take ownership of their training programs.

Mr Barobe said PILAG is ready to assist in any way that it can to contribute to the Government’s efforts in driving SME forward, and make it as individual source of employment for improved service delivery and economic development.