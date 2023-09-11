PIL partners Nasfund

The presentations were delivered through close collaboration between Nasfund’s regional team leaders at its branches and PIL’s 15 centres throughout the country.

The shop floor presentation covered information on Nasfund’s products and services, including on-site assistance to fill out forms, take ID photos, and other important information about the superannuation.

This initiative was driven by a shared commitment to enhance employee well-being and financial awareness.

Nasfund CEO Rajeev Sharma said the series of presentations delivered by the fund’s marketing team was designed to provide Pacific Industries employees with valuable insights into financial planning, retirement readiness, and the importance of long-term savings.

“Using our extensive branch network, our team in Rabaul, Kimbe, Kavieng, Madang, Goroko, and Hagen have collaborated with representatives of PLI in outside centres to deliver the presentations,” he said.

“While, the nation’s capital alone, our marketing team took two weeks to visit each division of PIL to deliver the presentation,” Sharma added.

The Human Resource Manager for PIL Andrew Topo expressed satisfaction and thanked Nasfund for partnering with PIL to deliver these important messages to PIL employees.