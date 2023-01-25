PI donates to PMGH staff

This is to recognize and appreciate the work and efforts of the staff every year.

PI National Trade Activation Manager, Christine Miria expressed that they wanted to do this donation to show their appreciation towards the staff of PMGH and to also fulfil their commitment to community based social responsibility to the hospital.

“We hope the staff will enjoy a can of PEPSI Max while on shift break and we are happy to make this possible through Friends of POMGEN,” she added.

Friends of POMGEN representatives were on site for the handover and thanked Pacific Industries for their continuous support and friendship.

It was good to note that this was not the first time Pacific Industries have donated to the hospital through Friends of POMGEN. Each ward will be given two cartons each for the staff to enjoy as complimentary to their lunch.