Pepsi Taste Challenge Underway

PepsiCo brand has been actively running the campaign for the past eight weeks and has seen an engagement and participation in the country.

The challenge begins at shopping centres, a Pepsi representatives sets up a table with two identical cups: one containing Pepsi and one with Coca-Cola. Shoppers are encouraged to taste both colas, and then select which one they prefer.

Pacific Industries National Trade Activation Manager, Ben George said through the Pepsi Taste Challenge they are reminding Papua New Guineans of their love for Pepsi and take pride in PNG Made Pepsi Cola.

He confirmed that the Pepsi Taste Challenge is currently running in Port Moresby, Lae, Madang, Goroka, Mt Hagen, Kokopo, Rabaul, Kavieng, Kimbe, Buka and Arawa.

Data collected will be audited for final results to be announced later this month.

Pacific Industries is one of the pioneers and leading companies of the FMCG industry in PNG with a history that spans 70 years.