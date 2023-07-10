Pepsi Ford Ranger winner drawn

The live draw was conducted in front of Raumai 18 at Main Market, where Mariestella Casper’s receipt was pulled out of the barrel.

This is the first time ever that Pacific Industries decided to put up a Ford Ranger promotion in each of the four regions to reward its customers.

While the Southern Region draw was conducted on July 7th in Port Moresby, the Momase region draw was held today at the Lae Main Market, in front of Raumai 18.

Three random members of the public were picked to confirm that the barrel was untouched and unopened in the presence of Pacific Industries Acting Regional Sales Manager, Reginald Hault, Raumai 18 director, Damien Chow, and members of the Royal PNG Constabulary.

Chow was given the honour of pulling out the lucky receipt, which belonged to Mariestella Casper, who bought two cans of Mirinda on May 4th at Papindo.

Speaking prior to the draw, Hault retraced the footsteps of Pacific Industries into the early 1940s when its first factory manufactured beverages for the Australian army prior to the Japanese invasion and occupation of Rabaul town in East New Britain Province.

“The factory was bombed and destroyed during the war, and rebuilt in 1952, where Pacific Industries started making Gold Spot soft drinks, which they still make in Rabaul today,” stated Hault.

“Over the last 70 years, Pepsi Industries has grown and expanded into new markets and locations, operating in 11 branches nationwide, manufacturing and distributing products such as Scoops ice-cream, Vita juice, PNG Pure Water, Pure Azz juices, Gold Spot cordial and many other iconic PNG food and beverages.”

Hault said the competition started on April 3rd and ended on June 30th, where customers purchased a minimum of two Pepsi products, wrote their names and phone numbers on the receipts and dropped them in the entry boxes at selected outlets.

“Entries were compiled in all central locations in each region, namely: Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo.

“Last Friday there was a winner in Port Moresby. Today we’re doing Momase region, tomorrow the draw will be done in Mt Hagen and Wednesday, the New Guinea Islands draw will be done in Kokopo.”