Pearl Body Scrub on CPL shelves

CPL was thrilled to present the much-anticipated Pearl Body Scrub range, at an official launch earlier this week. Officiating at the launch were Pearl Body Scrub Founder Sarah Artango, CPL Chief Executive Officer, Navin Raju, CPL Founder Sir Mahesh Patel, and SME Corporation Chairman John Pora.

Sarah shared her journey, which began almost a decade ago when she experienced an allergic reaction to another skincare product. This led her to experiment with homemade moisturizers, creams, scrubs, and balms, incorporating plant, seed, and fruit extracts to create Pearl Cosmetics.

"Up until 2022, we used to personally deliver our products to customers and gather their valuable feedback," Sarah shared. "In our quest to provide a more convenient and accessible shopping experience, we approached CPL, and now here we are." She expressed gratitude to CPL for the opportunity and thanked Tomson Tomoiye and Professor Topul Rali for their assistance during the testing and certification process.

The CPL CEO emphasized on the company's unwavering support for SMEs. "CPL has always been a strong advocate for small and medium enterprises, and we are delighted to stock Sarah's innovative products in our select Pharmacies. We encourage our customers to purchase and support these unique offerings," said Mr Raju.

Sir Mahesh extended his congratulations to Sarah, her team, and everyone involved in bringing the Pearl Body Scrub range to the market.

He said, "We are thrilled to have these fantastic products stocked in our Vision City, Showroom, Harbour City, and Waigani Central Pharmacies."

The Pearl Body Scrub collection is now available in 250mL and 500mL tubs, offering delightful scents such as Lemon, Turmeric, and Coffee. Don't miss the chance to experience the uniqueness of these products and support local entrepreneurship.