The virtual information-sharing sessions was on the Request for Applications (RFA) on “Transitioning local micro and small enterprises to an aggregator e-commerce platform as a COVID-19 economic response strategy.”

The countries included in the programme are Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Palau, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The sessions shared the details and process of the RFA, how to respond to any queries from interested, established and potential applicants that wanted to know how they could support local entrepreneurs and microenterprises to migrate their businesses online.

UNCDF’s PNG Country Leader, Jagdeep Dahiya told the participants that it was a great initiative to start supporting e-commerce in the country.

“We will support multiple projects as long as it is making an impact and putting PNG on the path to digital economy. We expect partners to contribute not only in cash but in kind too like qualified staff and giving them time,” he said.

Participants of the sessions were representatives from Trainertrac, Emstret Holdings Limited, Asian Development Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Department of ICT, Bank South Pacific, Datec and the Department of Agriculture and livestock.

This initiative was part of UNCDF and UNDP’s socio-economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.