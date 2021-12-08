Partnership For Rural Financial Inclusion

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) that was signed today, will see the roll out joint financial inclusion trainings for government and community members in six provinces that the LPG operates in. The provinces are Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka, Madang, Milne Bay, Morobe and Chimbu.

The MoC will particularly emphasize women’s economic empowerment and will see LGP and CEFI partner to provide direct training to locals that result in financial literacy certificates and training of trainer programs.

This will help to increase the number of people in LGP served provinces who can also provide this kind of training to prospective organisations and entrepreneurs.

Maurice Knight, Chief of Party for the LGP said that unless women and girls are empowered to fully participate in the economy, PNG would not be able to meet its development targets.

“For Women, and men, to be fully enabled in the economy, PNG’s biodiversity and natural resources must be widely managed so that current generations can meet their needs while not threatening the ability of future generations to meet their needs. The linkages are obvious.”

Executive Director of CEFI, Saliya Ranasinghe highlighted that the inclusion of women and youth is an integral part of their digital financial services and financial literacy and financial education.

“From day one CEFI felt that economic empowerment of women is a priority. We are monitoring how we are monitoring the frontier of women empowerment.”

USAID Development Specialist, Julie Hulama said the agreement between Cardno and CEFI aligns with USAID’s 2020 Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Policy.

“The Policy affirms USAID’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful word in which women, girls, men and boys enjoy equal economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights and are equally empowered to secure better lives for themselves, their families, their communities and their countries.”

Bank of Papua New Guinea, Assistant Governor, Elison Pidik, who was present at the event stated that the MoC also aligns with CEFI’s Financial Inclusion Strategy that prioritizes access to financial services for informal and small scale enterprise development, SME finance, resource sector engagement and digital finance.

The LGP links biodiversity conservation and efforts to economically empower women in PNG and creates an enabling environment for development of micro, small and medium scale enterprises that provide income for families in rural and remote areas. This intends to reduce pressure on biodiversity by reducing the hunting and illegal wildlife trade.