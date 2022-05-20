Partnership Paves Way In Bulolo

A total of K161,760 was distributed in Mumeng and Watut local level government areas of the Bulolo District reaching 2016 people.

The partnership was sealed through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with Digicel Financial Services Ltd and Save the Children in October, 2021. This arrangement was to partner in Mobile Cash Transfers.

The MoA paved way for Save the Children beneficiaries to receive cash support on their mobile phone using Digicel’s CellMoni.

CellMoni Supervisor for Momase Region, Anne Unage thanked Save the Children for using CellMoni to do Cash and Voucher Assistance [CVA] with communities in Bulolo.

The partnership enables beneficiaries to receive assistance in a faster and transparent way and to be financially included.

She stated that she was grateful to partners such as MiBank and the authorised CellMoni Agents in Bulolo for facilitating cash withdrawals to the beneficiaries and their families.

The Mobile Cash Transfer is part of Save the Children’s Disaster Preparedness work under its CVA project supported by the Australian Humanitarian Partnership, to have mechanisms in place to help families following a disaster like a landslide, cyclone, earthquake, or pandemic with cash payments for essential items.