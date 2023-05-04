Partnership boosts PNG SME access

Media Partners Limited is an established Papua New Guinean company with over twenty years of media and marketing experience, serving as the official buying agent for Kulture Hub Coffee Shop and Specialty Store, a business owned and run by Papua New Guinean businesswoman, Gloria Gapi, based in Cairns, Australia.

Kulture Hub's vision is to promote the amazing variety and quality products produced by local SMEs and give them direct access to customers in Australia through their coffee shop in Cairns and globally through their website.

To support this partnership, Media Partners is not only a buyer but also a partner with SME suppliers, helping them develop the quality of their products and providing opportunities to sell competitively in international markets.

Market access has long been a challenge for SMEs in Papua New Guinea due to obstacles like currency, freight, and trustworthy partners. The affiliation between Media Partners and Kulture Hub is committed to bridging these obstacles for SMEs.

The Milne Bay SME Association is one of the exciting partnerships Media Partners is making on behalf of Kulture Hub, and both established SMEs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs are provided with the necessary business tools for growth.

In line with this commitment, Media Partners sponsored the Lily Magazine 2023 Homegrown Competition, offering K24, 000 worth of professional website creation and email domain support to the top 3 category winners. They will also stock the top 15 finalist's products in the Kulture Hub Cairns Shop with delivery worldwide.

For more information, the Kulture Hub Coffee shop is located on Lake Street in Cairns, Australia, and their online shop can be found at www.kulturehub.shop, where further information about the partnership and the Lily Magazine competition can be found.