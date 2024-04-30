Partners for investment opportunities

Nasfund will consider the tax incentives offered by SEZA as part of its investment decision-making process.

The mandate of the SEZA Act 2019 is to promote investments, job creation, and economic growth through the establishment and development of special economic zones (SEZs). Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are designated areas created to attract foreign direct investments and facilitate rapid growth by offering tax incentives and streamlined regulatory processes.

As Papua New Guinea’s largest superannuation fund by membership size, Nasfund is required to manage and grow the retirement savings of over 650,000 members through active and prudent investments.

Thus, the MOU allows Nafund and the SEZA to identify suitable investment opportunities in licensed SEZ areas that meet the Funds’ investment guidelines and risk, return appetite.

Nasfund Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Sharma says the MOU is timely, as it gives options to Nasfund to identify bankable investment opportunities that will benefit Fund members.

Investment in the SEZA will also increase economic activities and employment generation. Therefore, Nasfund is looking forward to membership growth with such an initiative.

“SEZA has the tax incentives to offer to Nasfund and other cashed-up investors who are looking for the right environment to invest. We look forward to working with Nasfund to achieve outcomes that benefit both of our mutual interests,” said SEZA chief executive officer, Kikila Yavase.