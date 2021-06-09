Paradise Foods Promotes Healthy Snacks

For the longest time Paradise Foods has promoted healthy and yummy snacks for all ages, but this time they aren’t only putting a healthy bite into their biscuits and other products but also a bible verse to give one encouragement to get through their day.

Whether at school, work or even just at home, a bite sized snack comes with a word of encouragement to ensure that as a Christian country, our businesses also take it upon themselves to spread the good word to all its Samaritans.

The initiative to put a bible verse on the outside of product packaging has been launched, and now with the promotion of the new Smart Start Breakfast Biscuits, the response has been nothing short of amazing and overwhelming.

Photo credit: Paradise Foods