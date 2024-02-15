Papua New Guineans to own 40% of new hotel

Barge made this announcement in a press conference with the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru and Managing Director, Australasia of Radisson Group, Lachlan Hoswell.

“Despite the Black Wednesday, the Paga Hill Estate and the Radisson Group are very excited about the future of Papua New Guinea and are very keen to invest in partnership with local investors. Negotiations with local investors have started and I am hoping that in the coming weeks, the announcements of the new local Joint Ventures will be made,” said Barge.

“A new casino and a new shopping mall will be an integral of the new Radisson Blu Hotel and Residential precincts which will be a K840 million investment.”

Chairman Barge also announced that the intense work would commence in April with the construction and sealing of all the roads.

“The construction phase could potentially employ up to a thousand Papua New Guineans and post construction we are expecting up to over 7,000 full-time jobs for Papua New Guineans which will make Paga Hill SEZ a much bigger employer than any of the mines and LNG projects,” said Barge.

Minister Maru said he was excited about the keen interest of local investors who already met with Paga Hill to form the Joint Venture Company together with the international investors who will have ownership of the Radisson Blu Hotel and the casino and mall at Paga Hill.

Minister Maru also impressed on the Paga Hill Board and the Radisson Group to have the project completed before September 16, 2025, so the opening could be part of Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary grand celebration.

“I can foresee our international guests arriving for our 50th anniversary staying at the new Radisson Blu Hotel at Paga Hill and also being part of the grand celebration for the opening of the hotel, the casino and the mall, and the other facilities that will be built,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru called on other investors to follow the lead shown by investors in the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to come and invest in Port Moresby and in PNG.

Minister Maru also assured the investor that the incentives offered by the SEZ license given to Paga Hill SEZ will be offered to all the investors and locators who will be based within the Paga Hill SEZ.

“We have a very bright future despite our challenges and we are so excited to attract world-class brands like Radisson Blu,” said Minister Maru.