Papua LNG looks promising

Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil, met with TOTAL chairman and CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, concerning the Papua LNG project timeline for future investment in Papua New Guinea.

Both men are pleased to announce the remobilisation of the project teams and other required resources to move the project forward.

“With the signing of the Fiscal Stability Agreement, it is clear to both the Government and TOTAL SE. The project is now moving towards a final investment decision with no further delays,” Basil said.

Pouyanné expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts by the PNG Government and confirmed that Total SE is committed to completing pre FEED and the national content plan in 2021, launching FEED in early 2022 and the final investment decision by 2023.

“To secure commitments, it is of importance for our Government delegation to meet with Total Chairman and CEO, as well as the French Government to stress the importance of the Papua LNG project.

“As a Government we have pledged our support to this project, and I am pleased with the outcome of our discussions that have resulted in clear implementation plans and time lines.”

Following the meeting, Pouyanné highlighted the commitment of TOTAL SE to delivering this important resource project in PNG.

“I confirm that this project is ranking very high in TOTAL SE’s portfolio given its proximity to growing Asian LNG markets and we will dedicate all necessary resources.”

(Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil, and Patrick Pouyanne at Total headquarters in Paris, France)