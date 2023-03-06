Panguna, viable redevelopment project

The years 2021 and 2022 have seen some positive progress on Panguna mine dialogue between the Autonomous Bougainville Government and landowners.

“In 2023 there will be ongoing dialogue with landowners and other key stakeholders towards realising this mineral sector development opportunity,” he stated.

On small-scale mining, Kolotein said the strategies are to enhance the economic benefits for those involved in the sector and to reduce the negative social and environmental impacts of small-scale mining.

While it would be good to not have this activity in Bougainville, the reality is, people depend on it to make a living.

“So it is an issue that needs to be addressed,” he stated.

“The ABG is also pursuing strategies to ensure government is able to realise revenue from small-scale mining gold that leaves Bougainville.”

Speaking on good governance, Secretary Kolotein appealed to mineral sector decision-makers and stakeholders to respect the laws of Bougainville, especially Bougainville’s mining laws.

“Our laws set the standard and draw the line between what is acceptable and what is not acceptable in Bougainville. Investors who are not able to meet standards set by law will not be entertained.

“I appeal to landowners and key local stakeholders to work with the Department to ensure Bougainville is established as a place with high standards so we can also attract credible investors and credible development.”

(File picture of Bougainville Member of Parliament, Theonila Roka Matbob, at Panguna mine)