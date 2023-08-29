Panguna’s truth shared at Lae expo

The second day of PNG’s inaugural event started with discussions on lessons learnt from the closure of the Panguna mine, which was operated by Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL) from 1972 until 1989, when the Bougainville Crisis forced its closure.

Sharing their experiences were the former chief executive officer of the Bougainville Development Corporation, Paul Nerau, PNG Council of Women’s former president, Theresa Jaintong, and Bougainville’s Minister for Community Government and Member for Ioro Constituency, Theonila Roka Matbob.

In her presentation, Minister Matbob, who is a social worker by profession, said Bougainville’s truth cannot be avoided as the lengthy civil war cost over 25,000 lives, damaged the environment – of which locals are still suffering the consequences – violated human rights, and led to a massive destruction of properties as well as intergenerational trauma.

“While it has been a painful journey for Bougainville, it’s good that it also allows us – and the rest of the country – to learn from Bougainville’s mistake,” she said. “That is why I invite everyone to be open-minded about this presentation.

“All of us know that it was the first project in the country and it happened at a time when we did not have all the governance structures and systems that we heard about in yesterday’s presentations.

“And obviously, you all know that Bougainvilleans wanted to be independent long before Panguna mine started. This is where you can see that the Panguna project ran between politics and economy.”

Matbob outlined that in the ownership structure of Panguna, the PNG government and the Investment Corporation of PNG at that time owned 20 percent in shares, public shareholders owned 26.4 percent, CRA Ltd owned 53.6 percent while Panguna landowners had no shares.

“We were outside of the equation. We were mass spectators and as rightly stated by Paul Nerau, we were just there, enjoying the services.

“Everything was monopolised. Maybe because at that time too, we did not have that much of an educated population to hold discussions with the company to see where we can participate. And that led to the landowners complaining. It was not even a war. It was a complaint for the laws to be reviewed, specifically, the Bougainville Copper Agreement.

“We did not pick up guns, we did not pick up bows and arrows. We wanted the government of the day to listen to the landowner complainant, Francis Ona. He was not a revolutionary leader at that time.

“Instead of us going to the laws, to the books, and making sure that it accommodates the landowners, what happened? We militarised the issue. When we did that, we left the Bougainville Copper Agreement lying there and we started fighting amongst ourselves. Was it necessary? Not even.

“The simple thing of not listening, not cooperating with each other, cost a whole nation – not just Bougainville.”

Matbob said it was a collective effort to open Panguna, hence a collective effort is needed to properly close it.

After their discussion, the Bougainville team received a standing ovation from attendees for their courage and honesty.

Fifteen Panguna landowners are in Lae for the three-day expo, which started yesterday. Most of them have never travelled outside of Bougainville until this week.