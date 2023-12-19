Paga Hill development to target Chinese tourists

Minister Maru when announcing the entry of Radisson Blu to the PNG hotel industry, stated, “This is a very exciting announcement at a very strategic time and a very exciting time in our nation’s history. This investment could not have come at a better time because the inaugural direct flight between Guangzhou and Port Moresby will arrive tomorrow (Wed Dec 20, 2023).

He added, “We are targeting Chinese tourists so we need hotels like this to cater for their taste and we must have products and services like the casino to attract them to come to Papua New Guinea. China has over 100 million tourists travelling around the world each year and Papua New Guinea does not enjoy a share of this market. With direct flights between Guangzhou and Port Moresby we will be able to start attracting tourists from China, but without such world-class facilities Radisson Hotel, casino, and other facilities and tourism products we cannot market Papua New Guinea as an attractive tourism destination. We need products and infrastructure that will cater for this growing market that we have not been able to tap into over the years.”

Maru further stated that he hopes the partnership will trigger other investments within and around the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone.

“We are also excited about the plan for a casino and other developments within the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone. The investors who invest in this zone will enjoy benefits like duty-free access for construction materials, and tax holidays. We are not only looking at hotels and a casino, but we are also looking at shopping centres, private hospitals, and up to about four new government offices to be developed within the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone,” said Minister Maru.

Maru is calling on the Paga Hill development company to work with other investors to make the government’s vision to transform the city through Paga Hill Special Economic Zone a reality.

“We want it to be a city within a city in the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone under our overall amazing Port Moresby concept. My ministry is partnering with NCDC to transform Port Moresby and Paga Hill Special Economic Zone. It is the most logical place to transform our city, like the Marina Bay Sands in the heart of Singapore.”

Minister Maru welcomed the Radisson Blu and said, “This project is of the highest priority for the Marape-Rosso Government, and as the Minister responsible for International Trade and Investment, I want to assure Radisson Blu of our Government’s full support and that of all our State agencies including our Special Economic Zone Authority.

“We want to go past the announcement today to see the start of the construction of this very high-profit investment that will change the outlook of our city, create much-needed jobs, and encourage more investments in the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone. I thank all the investor partners in this exciting project and look forward to the construction phase to commence. I also want to reassure you of the total support of the Marape-Rosso Government led by our Prime Minister, Hon. James Marape, for this project and offer the investor partners our best wishes for the success of this project.”