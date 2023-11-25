Pacifund Empowers SMEs for Financial Inclusion

. CEO Des Yaninen expressed pride in their achievements, emphasizing the journey each participant undertook.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Yaninen highlighted the challenging economic landscape, citing the depreciation of the kina and its impact on living costs. He emphasized the crucial role SMEs play in addressing unemployment, stating that creating one million SMEs could generate four million jobs, a potential solution to Papua New Guinea's job market problems.

Acknowledging the hurdles faced by SMEs, Yaninen shared Pacifund's evolution from a financial services firm to a comprehensive business growth agency. The focus shifted from solely providing funding to offering essential support like training, legal compliance and IT assistance.

Pacifund also took this opportunity to announce its newly acquired license from the Securities Commission, paving the way for SMEs to raise capital from investors starting in 2024. Amendments to the Capital Markets Act indicate a streamlined process for SMEs to access funds, fostering growth and innovation in the sector.

The CEO expressed gratitude to sponsors Santos, Credit Guarantee Corporation, and Common Consolidated Holdings, recognizing their vital role in realizing Pacifund's vision. Yaninen also highlighted ongoing collaborations with banks and financial institutions to secure priority access to SME loan funding for program participants.

Yaninen extended thanks to the government for initiatives supporting SMEs and expressed optimism for the future.

The focus on financial inclusion, training, and collaborative efforts positions Pacifund as a key player in propelling Papua New Guinea's SME sector forward.