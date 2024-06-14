Pacifund celebrates success of Business Launch Challenge

The participants, who graduated from the program, completed an intensive curriculum that included Financial Literacy Training, Business Planning, and Marketing.

Throughout the program, they received mentorship from expert facilitators to refine their business plans and develop targeted product services.

CEO Des Yaninen commended the participants in his opening remarks, congratulating them on their commitment and wishing them success in their new ventures.

Keynote speaker Anton Denis Neinaka inspired the graduates with his address, emphasising the importance of integrating mind, actions, and product to succeed.

He highlighted that every business idea starts as a thought, followed by action, ultimately leading to the product and financial success.

Neinaka challenged the new business owners to remain focused and dedicated to their goals. The event also expressed gratitude to major sponsors Credit Corporation Guarantee and Santos and partners Mama Bank, Catholic Bishops Conference, Lilly Magazine, and ABT for their support.

Pacifund congratulated all 11 participants from the 5th Batch of the 30-Day Business Launch Program, celebrating their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit.