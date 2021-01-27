Pacific Towing’s new international ops manager

The firm said Captain Marcelo Santini will help ‘PacTow’ take advantage of international project opportunities, further increase its salvage capabilities and add to the company’s oil and gas expertise.

“Captain Santini is a senior and salvage master with over 35 years of maritime experience (river and open ocean),” outlined PacTow.

“He has operated a variety of vessel types, including ocean going tugs, harbour tugs, push tugboats and 32 barges convoy, anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels, tankers, containerships, dredges, buoy tenders, sand vessels, passenger, mix passenger, roll-on/roll-off and bulk carriers.

“Captain Santini’s last 25 years have been dedicated to towage and salvage throughout South America. He has worked on salvage projects the scale and likes of which have not been seen in Melanesia, including a multi-vessel river collision resulting in a fire, loss of life and the unloading of 3,000,000 litres of gasoline, as well as requiring towage through water less than 1 metre deep.

“Importantly, Captain Santini increases PacTow’s oil and gas expertise having not only crewed on LPG vessels but also having towed them.

“Originally from Argentina, Captain Santini has relocated to PNG with his wife and two young children. He speaks four languages; his native Spanish as well as English, Italian and Portuguese.”