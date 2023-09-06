Pacific tastes shine at Fine Food Australia 2023

The event is the Southern Hemisphere’s leading trade exhibition for the food, hospitality, and retail industries to be held from September 11-14 this year.

As part of Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia’s ‘Pacific Showcase’ stand, the eight producers selected to partake in the exhibition include Papua New Guinea’s Devine Management Services and Frangipani Foods, Fiji’s Nama Cuisine, Fiji Kava, Green Gold Kava and Pacific Premium, and Solomon Islands’ SolTuna and Kokonut Pacific Solomon Islands (KSPI).

Jeremy Grennell, PTI Australia’s general manager of exports, said with over 25,000 expected visitors, the trade show provides great opportunities for Pacific businesses to increase their brand awareness and forge direct buyer connections in the Australian market.

“The Pacific is a treasure trove of premium food and beverage offerings, ready to compete on a global scale. At Fine Food Australia, Pacific producers not only present their products but also establish strategic relationships. By engaging directly with international buyers, they underscore the value and uniqueness of their offerings, setting the stage for stronger market penetration and business expansion.”

Attracting over 1,000 exhibitors, the trade show alternates between Sydney and Melbourne each September, displaying a range of new and innovative products from both Australia and over 45 international countries.

In addition to this, the event also features live demonstrations, masterclasses and industry-recognised competitions.

Genevieve Luana, marketing manager of Devine Management Services, says her team are very much looking forward to showcasing their fresh roasted organic galip nuts at the annual event.

“This year Devine Management Services will be showcasing our fresh roasted galip nuts which are made with the finest organic and sustainably sourced nuts from the East New Britain province of Papua New Guinea. When roasted, the galip nut takes on a unique taste similar to that of an almond nut, with high nutritious qualities that rival that of the macadamia nut.

“DMS is a proudly Papua New Guinean, family-owned business and our freshly roasted galip nuts are the culmination of many years of hard work, trial and error and determination. We are so excited to share this unique taste of Papua New Guinea with everyone at Fine Food.”

This will be the 10th year Pacific Trade Invest Australia has facilitated the Pacific Showcase at the Fine Food Australia trade exhibition.

Founded in 1979, PTI Australia is an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Funded by the Australian Government, it facilitates trade and investment in the Pacific Islands.