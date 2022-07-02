Pacific Professionals Conclude Program

The region’s trade and investment promotion agency graduated the group from the four-month professional development scholarship program.

Applications for the final cohort for business professionals in Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga will open shortly on Monday, July 4th.

Developed after Pacific Business Monitor research and consultative feedback indicated growing region wide interest in developing ecommerce and online marketing capabilities and technological know-how, the program aims to equip participants with the in-depth social media marketing skills required to support business growth.

The selective sixteen-week program was led by Facebook Community Trainer and social media expert, Heather Porter, a business owner, coach and independent training professional equipped with best practice education on how to use Facebook and Instagram.

The most recent cohort comprised of 64 business professionals from Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, with participants hailing from a range of sectors including media, tourism, agriculture, fashion and events management.

The cohort complete the bespoke Pacific-focused course covering social media marketing foundations, growth strategies and advertising blueprints, through a mix of online workshops, pre-recorded video modules and a group discussion space.

Matisse Walkden-Brown, PTI Australia’s Communication Manager, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a technological catalyst for both businesses and consumers, further highlighting the need for businesses to build and maintain a strong online presence.

“Social media has become increasingly important for direct sales and brand validation,” said Walkden-Brown.

“In this new world impacted by COVID-19, digital connection is paramount, and PTI Australia remains steadfast in its dedication to equip Pacific businesses with the best tools and skills to thrive in digital trade and digital communication.

“The Pacific has such exquisite products and service to offer the world and it’s a privilege to support businesses getting their messages out to their audiences.

“We are so thrilled with the high level of engagement displayed throughout the Social Media for eBusiness program and the positive impacts it has made.

“The participants are exceptionally creative and committed to their business growth, and the program nurtures Pacific business professionals to further their skills together as a community.

“We are so appreciative for the positive feedback, discussions and collaboration we have received from the recent graduates, and we look forward to working with more participants in the future.”

Shamron Murray, Business Development Manager at the South Pacific Thatching Company in Fiji, said the program benefited her tremendously.

“The PTI Australia Social Media for eBusiness program was very valuable to me. I'm a visual person, so I love the fact that we got to practice what we learnt,” she stated.

“The program also gave me a new perspective on how to use social media and understand its power. Additionally, the program also taught us how to use social media for marketing purposes and how this can improve our businesses. Vinaka PTI Australia!”

Applications for places in PTI Australia’s Social Media for eBusiness professional development scholarship program will open on Monday 4 July to business operators in Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga. Participation in the program is free, with each place valued at A$5,500 (K1,312).