Pacific industries supports festival

PI Company Director, Everett Chue, said that PI is excited to be the beverage sponsor. This will be the third year to sponsor and are looking forward to the milestone event in March.

“Pacific Industries is proud to announce our sponsorship once again to be the official beverage sponsor for 2023 Hiri Moale Festival. I believe next year will be its 50th year of the event so that’s going to be an exciting time and we will continue to sponsor it,” said Chue.

He added that back in the 1990’s when his family would wait for the Lagatoi to come down to the shore during the Hiri Moale Festival and was something he held close to his heart.

“Today is another milestone for this prestigious event and it’s the 49th year and as we prepare for the 50th year next year having such corporate organizations partner with us is crucial to making it bigger and better next year,” said Motu Koita Assembly Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr.

He added that such sponsor shows that the event has been building its reputation and credibility in ensuring that the event holds its category a preliminary event.

Meantime, with only a month away to the staging of the Festival from 3rd -5th of March, 2023, preparations are underway for the set activities.

The number of Hiri Hanenamo applications have come through with over 10 women so far. There is call for more Motuan women to engage in the event.

“For the Lagatoi, we just visited Gaire village yesterday and that component is fantastic, we are looking forward to it. Gaire village are in full swing constructing the Lagatoi for the 2023 Hiri Moale Festival,” Toka Jr said.